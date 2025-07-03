Three months on, questions remain in Charles Faggart’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The ex-girlfriend of former Duval County jail inmate Charles Faggart is demanding justice and transparency.

April 1st, 2025, is a day that Savannah Storie will never forget. It was the day Charles Faggart was arrested after she called the police when they were involved in a domestic dispute.

Days later, he was rushed to a hospital where he died after an incident that involved 9 corrections officers who were all suspended.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Every single day that I wake up in this harsh reality, it feels like a nightmare, and I wish that it would end,” said Storie.

Now, months later, there are still very few answers about what happened inside the jail.

“Charles is being lost in the system. Day by day, every day goes by, and we don’t get answers. We’re losing time, we’re losing traction, we’re losing visibility, and they are just sweeping him under the rug,” said Storie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO says it turned over its investigation to the state attorney’s office, which is still reviewing it.

At a rally outside the courthouse last month, Faggart’s mother told me the autopsy done on her son was inconclusive on his cause of death.

The full autopsy hasn’t been released.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Savannah says the family deserves answers so it can find peace and closure.

“Charles was very self-aware,” said Storie. “He was constantly taking accountability for his behavior, so why can’t JSO?”

Savannah is urging JSO and the State Attorney’s Office to release the findings of Faggart’s autopsy report.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.