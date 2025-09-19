Three people injured and one killed in quadruple shooting on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and three more recovering from their injuries after a quadruple shooting.

FDOT traffic cam footage captured the aftermath at the scene where four people were shot while driving on I-10 Thursday night.

Shooting shuts down part of highway A shooting investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has resulted in lane closures on I-95 South and I-10.

Hayden Davis works on the other side of the interstate wall and normally works late hours, but he got off early Thursday night.

He said he was shocked to find out what had happened so close to his place of business.

“That’s my drive every day here and back. So, it’s honestly bonkers. Like, it just doesn’t make sense,” said Davis.

A female victim called 911 around 7:45 PM reporting the shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find the caller and three adult males had all been shot.

One victim was treated at the scene, and the three others were taken to the hospital, where one of the male victims died from his injuries.

As of the last update, police were still interviewing the victims to piece together what led up to the shooting.

At this time, it’s not known whether the suspects and victims knew each other, but police indicated something did happen between the occupants of the two vehicles before the occupants of a dark colored car opened fire.

We asked JSO whether the suspect or suspects pose an ongoing threat to the community, if any additional description of the suspect’s car was available and whether anything else has been learned about what led up to the shooting.

We were told the information released early Friday morning is the only information available.

Davis said he’s hopeful those responsible are brought to justice quickly.

“It was scary, but fortunately we’ve got the wall there. I think the biggest thing is just praying for the people that were involved,” said Davis.

JSO is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have about this incident.

