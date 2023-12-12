Local

Three teens seriously hurt in Nassau County morning crash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FHP investigating Nassau County car crash (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A car with three teenagers inside collided with a tree in Callahan on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near River Road. The car they were in was traveling south when it went off the road during a curve on Bypass Road.

The car collided with a tree and came to a stop near the tree line.

FHP said that the 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries while another 16-year-old passenger was in critical condition. All three were transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services.

FHP is investigating the crash.

