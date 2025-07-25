Three women shot to death, shooter hospitalized in Nassau County domestic incident

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Three women are dead and a man is in the hospital after being shot at a home in Hilliard on Thursday night.

The shooting, witnessed by a 5-year-old girl, occurred at a home on West 12th Avenue at about 8 p.m., a distraught Sheriff Bill Leeper said at a news conference Friday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s sad. It’s tragic. It’s heartbreaking,” Leeper said before giving details about what happened in the house.

Deputies arrived at the home and tried to make contact with the occupants. When they could not, they entered the home through the front door and found an adult female lying in a pool of blood in the living room, Leeper said.

A male was also found on the floor in the living room in a pool of blood with a rifle near him, the sheriff said.

Another woman was found shot in the dining room and the other shot in the bathroom, Leeper said. All three woman were pronounced dead at the scene and the male still had a pulse, Leeper said.

He was flown by helicopter to a Jacksonville hospital. Leeper described his condition as clinically dead as medical professional are keeping him alive so his organs can be used.

Leeper said the male shot the three women and turned the gun on himself. His name is Christopher Rowell. The names of the women were not given pending notification of the next of kin, Leeper said.

Leeper said they are all related, but would not say how.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Shooting witnessed by child

911 was called after a 5-year-old girl went to a neighbors home and told them that Rowell was shooting people, the sheriff said. The child saw the first woman get shot in the living room and one of the other victims brought the girl into the bathroom.

Rowell then shot that woman in the bathroom in front of the child who ran from the home covered in blood to the neighbor’s who called authorities, Leeper said. Rowell then shot the third victim, and himself.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.