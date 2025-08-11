Tickets on sale for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s first home playoff games in 11 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have successfully reeled in their first postseason run since 2017, and fans will have a chance to watch them fight for a championship spot here at home.

Single-game tickets are officially on sale for the International League Championship Series’ first two games at Vystar Ballpark.

The team earned the title of International League First Half Champions in June, earning them home-field advantage in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The regular season concludes on Sunday, September 21, followed up soon after with the best-of-three ILCS. The Shrimp will open it up with a face-off against the winner of the IL’s second half.

Games 1 and 2 will be held September 23 - 24, with a third on September 25 if necessary.

To purchase single-game tickets, click here, or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If the team wins the ILCS, they will advance to the winner-take-all single-game Triple-A National Championship against the winner of the Pacific Coast Championship Series in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 27.

Jacksonville has won seven league championships in the city’s Triple-A/Double-A era, which began in 1962. The Jacksonville Suns won the International League in 1968, the city’s final year in Triple-A until rejoining in 2021. The Double-A Jacksonville Suns won Southern League titles in 1996, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2014.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]