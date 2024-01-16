Tickets on sale for Jewel and Melissa Etheridge at the AMP in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 1990s are back!

In an announcement by the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Grammy-winning singers Jewel and Melissa Etheridge will both kick off the 2024 St. Augustine Songwriters Festival (SASWF) on Fri., Sept. 27 at the AMP.

Throughout her three-decade-long career, Jewel has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

“Her music has spanned a wide-range of genres with top hits in Folk, Pop, Club, Country, Standards, Children’s and Holiday music,” the Amp said in an announcement. “She has released 13 studio albums, including her latest release Freehwheelin’ Woman.”

Melissa Etheridge will enter the stage with memorable originals such as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy in 1992.

In 1993, Etheridge hit the big time with her fourth album, Yes I am.

On Sept. 17, 2021, she released her most recent studio project titled One Way Out. And in 2022, Etheridge returned to the theatre with her one-woman show, My Window - A Journey Through Life.

Jewel and Melissa Etheridge will perform at the Amp on Fri., Sept. 27, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Fri., Jan. 19 at 10 a.m., and will cost between $62.50 and $129.50.

