Tickets on sale now for the Jacksonville Brunch Festival

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s not breakfast. It’s not lunch. It’s brunch. And if you’re a fan, there’s a festival coming to town that’s just for you.

The Jacksonville Brunch Fest happens on Sunday, April 7 under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

The best brunch food from more than twenty restaurants will be featured in a riverfront setting with live music.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: 2024 HGTV Dream Home winner will have to wait another month before house could be approved by city

There are still a few tickets left for the new “Sip N Shuck” experience, which allows guests to indulge in fresh oysters.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets come with one free mimosa.

Prices range from $25 to $150. Click here for information.

Read: Gear up for THE PLAYERS this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.