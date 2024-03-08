Local

Tickets on sale now for the Jacksonville Brunch Festival

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Tickets on sale now Happening April 7 under the Fuller Warren Bridge (Credit: Jacksonville Brunch Fest)

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s not breakfast. It’s not lunch. It’s brunch. And if you’re a fan, there’s a festival coming to town that’s just for you.

The Jacksonville Brunch Fest happens on Sunday, April 7 under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

The best brunch food from more than twenty restaurants will be featured in a riverfront setting with live music.

There are still a few tickets left for the new “Sip N Shuck” experience, which allows guests to indulge in fresh oysters.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets come with one free mimosa.

Prices range from $25 to $150. Click here for information.

