Tiger cub at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens recovering from broken leg

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Tiger cubs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Tuesday, December 5, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens’ Animal Care staff noticed that one of the cubs was struggling with a leg injury.

The cub was quickly taken to the Veterinary Hospital for radiographs, which confirmed that the cub’s leg is broken. The zoo states that just like humans, this can be a delicate situation between mom and cub.

“To continue to monitor the situation, we are temporarily removing the live stream while we tend to the medical needs of this cub,” said the zoo in a news release.

The zoo states that updates will be provided to everyone once available.

“We appreciate your understanding and well wishes for the little one’s speedy recovery.”

