Tim Cost to Become JU Chancellor After 14 Years as President

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After 14 years of leadership that has elevated Jacksonville University student success, academic growth, and community impact, President Tim Cost will become Chancellor in the summer of 2026, concluding one of the most active CEO eras in the University’s 91-year evolution. In his new role, a planned transition agreed to with the JU Board of Trustees in 2022, Cost will actively focus externally on partnerships, fundraising, alumni, community, and government relations.

“President Cost’s exemplary leadership over the past 14 years has transformed our University in remarkable ways,” said Jacksonville University Board Chair John Miller. “Under his guidance, we’ve enjoyed growth in undergraduate and graduate enrollment, developed countless strategic partnerships in and outside of our community, and elevated our profile both in the region and beyond. The Board is grateful for his extraordinary commitment as President and his dedication to students, and we are confident he will help further advance our mission and expand our impact as Chancellor.”

The University plans to conduct the customary search for Cost’s successor under the direction of JU’s Board of Trustees.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as President,” Cost said. “This is a unique, thriving campus with vibrant students and faculty, and we are proud to have been of service to this great community. The senior executive talent here is deep and ready, and the time is right to transition to Chancellor. I will now focus externally on relationships to open new doors for students and to build an even better University. We welcome this opportunity to continue to serve, and we will always be fully committed to our culture of excellence.”

