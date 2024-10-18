Timucuan Parks Foundation asking for volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Timucuan Parks Foundation needs volunteers for several volunteer events coming up.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: installing posts and ropes for a dune restoration project. Let the gate attendant know you are there for the Timucuan Parks Foundation volunteer event for free admission.

Little Talbot Island State Park, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: cleaning up the beach. You’ll be at the Fort George Inlet to pick up litter along the shoreline, in the parking lot, and in and around the jetty rocks on the beach. Volunteers should meet at the parking lot on the south end of Little Talbot Island, just north of the Fort George River bridge.

Kingsley Plantation, Oct. 27. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: maintaining the garden\.

Wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Please bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and work gloves (if you have them). The foundation will provide equipment for trash collection, along with additional water to refill bottles.

Participants of all ages are welcome. Those under eighteen must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, and a parent, guardian or scout leader must accompany children under sixteen. Click here for a waiver.

Volunteers are eligible for community service hours.

