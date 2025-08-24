Timucuan Parks Foundation, JaxParks call for volunteers to join Hanna Park cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks are organizing a cleanup event at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park on Tuesday, September 2, at 8 a.m. to address litter left after the busy Labor Day weekend.

Volunteers will gather to clean up litter along the shoreline and in the parking lots of the park, which is located at 500 Wonderwood Drive. Participants are advised to wear protective clothing, including closed-toe shoes, and to bring work gloves, a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, and insect repellent.

The organizers will provide additional water, snacks, extra insect repellent, and work equipment to assist volunteers during the cleanup, which is expected to last until 10 a.m.

The event is open to all ages, though a parent, guardian, or scout leader must accompany children under 16.

Anyone under 18 is required to have a parent or guardian’s signature on a volunteer liability waiver, available here.

Community service hours can be earned by participating in this cleanup event, providing an opportunity for volunteers to contribute to their community.

