Timucuan Parks Foundation receives grant for fishing clinics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla,. — The Timucuan Parks Foundation and Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve were awarded a National Park Foundation grant to support the Junior Ranger Angler Fishing program.

The $25,000 grant will Nov. 2024.

The foundation uses the grant to help fund fishing clinics for underserved and underrepresented youth. It funds four mini-clinics for underserved youth groups in the community, as well as three clinics open to the public

Each fishing clinic includes lessons on ethical angling and how to properly use fishing poles, hooks, lures, and nets. People are taught the basics of knot tying, baiting, and casting.

