‘Tires are going to fall off:’ Drivers across Jacksonville encountering potholes after days of rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Potholes are causing headaches for drivers all across Jacksonville after days of rain.

Action News Jax found two problematic spots in Springfield.

Angel Davis moved to the area just 9 days ago and since, she has watched people mess up their cars because of a deep pothole along Eighth and Market streets.

Neighbors said over the last week, the pothole opened up.

“It wasn’t that big, but the hole developed as the rain, and of course people driving on it,” Davis said.

And on Wednesday, Davis said cones and road closure signs were put up to block off the area.

But that isn’t the only problem spot.

Action News Jax drove around Springfield to get a closer look at other areas of concern.

We found another pothole on Hubbard Street near Springfield Middle School.

And for many driving through one of these it can ruin your day.

Sam Mcfarland has lived in Springfield for 3 years and she said potholes in the area have been an ongoing issue.

“It’s very frustrating because I feel like ‘Oh my God, my tires are going to fall off,’” McFarland said. “It has happened several times over the past couple of years and they fix it and then it just comes back.”

In August, there were 399 pothole service requests all across the city.

Then on Sep. 2, when all the rain started, up until now, there have been 412 requests.

The city said their system reports on all pothole service requests, include those entered by City employees performing their job, along with citizens who report potholes on state-maintained or private roadways that are not managed by the city.

You can call 630-CITY (2489) or visit 630-CITY online to report road damage.

