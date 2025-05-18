T.J. Maxx now open in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach’s own T.J. Maxx location is now open.

The store opened its doors to shoppers for the first time on Sunday morning, offering clothing, home decor, accessories, and more.

The store joins other retail giants inside the South Beach Regional Shopping Center, including Home Depot, Trader Joe’s, and Nordstrom Rack.

The shopping center is also in the process of adding the area’s second Shake Shack location.

The new T.J. Maxx’s hours are listed on the website at 9:30 A.M. to 9:30 P.M. daily.

Jacksonville has four other locations, located on Atlantic Blvd., University Blvd., San Jose Blvd., and in Argyle Forest.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]