‘Today is the hardest day:’ Sailors deploy for 6-month voyage to the Caribbean from Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All aboard the USS Minneapolis St. Paul!

Wednesday morning at the Naval Station Mayport, 75 sailors began a six-month deployment to the Caribbean, with some anxious about the journey, but excited for the honor of serving abroad for their nation’s armed forces.

“This is my first time,” said Navy CS2 Christina Diaz Perez, holding her little boy tight in her arms. “And, yeah, I don’t want to let go of him. Wish I could take him with me.”

During the six-month deployment, the ship’s crew will tackle several assignments, including blocking illegal drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

“That’s one of the many missions,” explained commanding officer Steven Fresse. “We also go to build relationships with foreign partners and ensure that we continue fostering relationships throughout the southern countries.”

Nicholas Rice’s aunt is one of those sailors who left on the voyage, telling Action News Jax Wednesday that while he’ll miss her each and every day, he’s proud of her for serving the country on board the USS Minneapolis St. Paul.

“I think it’ll be good because I probably could still see her from her ring camera,” Rice said with a smile. “So still, to be able to talk to her sometime, whenever she gets a break or something.”

While saying goodbye is never easy, Fresse reassured Wednesday morning those 75 sailors were ready for the mission ahead.

“Today is the hardest day, saying goodbye, but they understand that we’re going out to do the mission that the country requires us to do.”

