Today is national Change a Pet’s Life Day, here is how you can pitch in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today is national Change a Pet’s Life Day, and the Jacksonville Humane Society’s open donations are available for members of the community to pitch in and help change the lives of pets in need.

Including dogs like Miss Piggy, who was found on an abandoned property on Jacksonville’s westside with a male dog and two puppies.

While the property was deserted, this little canine family stayed together, and a kind citizen found the family and brought them to JHS for care.

“Thanks to our supportive community, Miss Piggy along with dad Kermit and puppies Fozzie and Rowlf received life-saving vaccines, nutritious food, warm baths and lots of snuggles,” said JHS in a news release.

Miss Piggy and her puppies were fostered by a compassionate JHS volunteer, and the entire family was able to find loving homes.

The story of Miss Piggy and her family is an inspiring one that includes all the different ways people can help change an animal’s life for the better. From calling JHS, to adopting, fostering, donating, and volunteering are all ways you can make a lifesaving difference in a homeless pet’s life.

“Pets change our lives just as much as we do theirs,” said Denise Deisler, CEO. “Miss Piggy and her family are just some of pets who will come to JHS in need this year and we are so thankful for our compassionate community that helps us save lives like theirs.”

Donations can be made online at jaxhumane.org/donate, on social media @jaxhumane, or by calling 904.725.8766.

Adoptions are available at the JHS Adoption and Education Center, located at 8464 Beach Blvd., on Monday, January 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. All animals adopted from JHS are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

For any additional info or questions about the Change a Pet’s Life Day event, please visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-724-8766.

