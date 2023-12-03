Today marks one year since the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prince Holland was killed December of 2022 in a drive-by shooting on his way home from football tryouts.

The car holland was in was riddled with bullets. The car has glass and blood everywhere.

Read: Arrest in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland; gang violence to blame, says Sheriff T.K. Waters

There was football gear that was inside the car from tryouts.

Holland was one of the people who were shot.

Read: Warrant: ‘Sprayed that (expletive) up:’ Alleged gunman in Prince Holland’s death said he shot at car

A coach and an 8-year-old boy were also hit by gunfire but survived.

Police since then have arrested two people, Marcel Johnson and Kentrevious Garardwho are both charged with second-degree murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘They shot my son:’ New evidence could be used in the murder trial for 13-year-old Jacksonville boy

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.