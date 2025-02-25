Tonight at 7: Watch ‘Celebrating Black History - Past and Present’ on CBS47 & FOX30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join Action News Jax on Tuesday night for our special honoring Black History Month.

“Celebrating Black History - Past and Present” will air at 7 p.m. on CBS47 and FOX30.

You’ll also be able to watch it on demand in this story and on the Action News Jax app for mobile devices and connected TVs after the special airs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.