‘Took around 45 minutes to extinguish:’ Orange Park house catches fire after lightning strike

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A family’s home in Orange Park is damaged after lightning struck during Saturday evening storms.

Clay County Fire Rescue said it happened on the 500 block of Coppitt Drive South.

The homeowner, Chris Current, said the whole family was at home during the incident. That includes two children.

“The large tree in front of our home caught lightning, and it was transferred onto the top of the home at the attic,” Current said.

Now, the tree must be removed because it is a safety hazard.

Current told Action News Jax he smelled a burning smell and noticed it was coming from the attic. He said after he saw smoke, he called the fire department.

“Firefighters were really fast, and the fire took around 45 minutes to extinguish,” Current said.

No injuries were reported.

The Current family will be staying at a hotel for at least the rest of the weekend and is working with the Red Cross.

