Town of Orange Park to host Town Square community input meetings July 8-11

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Town of Orange Park is excited to announce a series of input sessions for the proposed central “Town Square,” following strong community interest expressed during Visioning 2040. The sessions aim to gather further feedback from residents and local business owners.

Location: 2042 Park Avenue – Town Hall

Meeting Schedule:

July 8:

6 PM - 7:30 PM: Public Kickoff Meeting



Public Kickoff Meeting July 9:

8:30 AM - 10 AM: Walk Audit

11 AM - 5 PM: Public Input Office Hours



Walk Audit Public Input Office Hours July 10:

11 AM - 1 PM: Local Business Owner Meeting



Local Business Owner Meeting July 11:

7 PM - 8 PM: Wrap Up Session

The town encourages all residents to participate and share their ideas to shape the future of Town Square.

