Tracking Tropical Storm Humberto over Central Atlantic, 94L could become Imelda | What to Know 🌀

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gabrielle is still a hurricane and will cross the islands of the Azores Friday before becoming post-tropical.

Tropical storm Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) is over the Central Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend. It looks like this one stays out to sea but may impact Bermuda next week.

Wave ’94-L’ is near Dominican Republic Thursday and disorganized. Slow development is possible and a tropical storm may eventually develop over the weekend over or near the Bahamas. Local impacts *appear* to be minor if at all though certainly subject to change . “Imelda” (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah) is the next name on the Atlantic list.

Always more: "Talking the Tropics With Mike".

Tropics, Spaghetti models Tropics, Spaghetti models, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Tropics: GFS, Euro Models Tropics: GFS, Euro Models at 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

Wave ’94-L, 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 Wave ’94-L, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Tropical Storm Humberto Tropical Storm Humberto, 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

