Tracking the Tropics: First track for Gulf disturbance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a disturbance in the southern Gulf.

It’s forecasted to be the next named storm soon – which will be “Francine.”

The early track keeps the system far from Florida.

This system is predicted to become a hurricane before making landfall Wednesday near the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast.

There hasn’t been a named storm in the Atlantic since Aug. 20

A named storm hasn’t formed since Aug. 12.

The last time we had no named storms in the Atlantic on Labor Day and Sept. 10 (the peak of hurricane season) was 2016.

There’s more to keep an eye on in the tropics, stay tuned.

