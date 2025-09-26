Tracking the Tropics: Humberto headed to west Atlantic, 94L strengthening | What to know

Humberto is a tropical storm NE of Puerto Rico, headed to the W. Atlantic.

Invest 94-L is disorganized over Hispaniola as of Friday morning.

94-L is forecast to track north while strengthening this weekend.

This system is forecast to become the next named storm, “Imelda.”

Current established long-range forecasts keep what will be “Imelda” anywhere between 200 and 400 miles east of Jax

There’s a lot guiding this system and there will be changes to the forecast.

Any interests along the US East Coast, particularly the Carolinas, need to stay up to date.

Tropics spaghetti models Tropics spaghetti models as of Friday morning.

Invest 94-L Invest 94-L is disorganized over Hispaniola as of Friday morning.

Humberto Humberto is a tropical storm NE of Puerto Rico, headed to the W. Atlantic as of 5 a.m. Friday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️