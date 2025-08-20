Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Erin passes Jacksonville’s latitude Wednesday hundreds of miles away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Erin tracks north in the W. Atlantic, passing Jacksonville’s latitude midday today almost 500 miles away.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for the North Carolina Outer Banks.

Erin lifts away from the U.S. and into the North Atlantic on Friday.

Two other tropical waves are in the Central Atlantic way behind Erin.

At this time, long-range forecast models either keep these systems out to sea, or don’t even develop them.

We have time to track these areas and the next name on the 2025 list is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

Besides Erin, there is no threat to Florida for at least a week (and potentially longer).

