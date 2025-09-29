Tracking the Tropics: Imelda likely to strengthen into hurricane |What to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Humberto continues as a major category 4 hurricane well east of the Bahamas.
- Humberto will stay far away from the United States.
- Tropical storm “Imelda” should gradually strengthen into a hurricane over the next day or so as it moves north and eventually more northeast of the Bahamas.
- We are confident in the storm staying well off the Florida and Georgia coasts. Local impacts at this time will be limited to rip currents, large waves along the coast, 20-30 mph wind gusts at the beaches, a couple of showers, and slightly higher tides. These will all likely peak late Monday into Monday night, before slowly subsiding through mid-week. No significant local impacts are expected.
- Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet.
