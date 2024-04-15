Trade workers needed in Florida

Jacksonville, Fla. — Students in Florida will have the opportunity this week to learn more about careers in construction, electrical and plumbing trades.

Construction Ready is hosting a CareerExpo on Monday and Tuesday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The organization says there’s a need for skilled workers in Florida. It says more workers are retiring than entering the trades.

It’s looking to close the “skills gap” by showing high school and college students different career opportunities.

The expo is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

