TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Putnam County Fire Rescue responds to ‘major crash’ in Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue says it’s on the scene of a major vehicle crash with entrapment.

The crash occurred at Highway 17 and Sunshine Way.

First responders are working to free whoever might be trapped.

“Crews are in extrication mode, Trauma Alert declared and a helicopter requested for patient transport,” fire rescue said. “Highway 17 is completely shut down in that area.”

Drivers should use caution and expect delays if traveling though the area.

