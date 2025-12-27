TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-295 South lanes back open after car fire at Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:00 AM: All lanes are back open.

A vehicle caught fire on I-295 East Southbound at the Dames Point Bridge on Saturday morning, shutting down all lanes.

The incident was first reported around 8:36 a.m.

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue said no one was injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene and reopen the highway.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

