Traffic Alert: Clay County road closure on County Road 209 on Sept. 9, detours and delays expected

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Starting September 9, a section of County Road 209 at the CSX railroad tracks will be closed for road adjustments to accommodate wider travel lanes. The closure is expected to last up to eight weeks.

During this period, the road will be accessible only to local traffic, ensuring that residents can still reach their properties. Through traffic will be detoured 1.5 miles along County Road 315 and County Road 315B, eventually reconnecting with US Highway 17.

To manage the increased traffic flow, a temporary traffic signal and turn lane will be installed at the intersection of County Road 315 and 315B. Commuters should anticipate heavy delays and are advised to consider alternate routes.

