Traffic Alert: Closures on St. Johns Parkway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in St. Johns County can expect road closures on St. Johns Parkway on Wednesday.

It’s part of the First Coast Expressway construction.

Lane closures will be between Silverleaf Village Parkway and Leo Maguire Parkway.

The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for the movement of heavy equipment.

You should anticipate delays, and use an alternative route if possible.

