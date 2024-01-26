Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-295 at St. Johns Bluff Rd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Crash on I-295 at St. Johns Bluff Rd. Lanes closed, expect a slowdown (Credit: FHP)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — Drivers on the Southside of Jacksonville can expect a slowdown on I-295 near St. Johns Bluff Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that the northbound lanes near the exit ramp are closed due to a crash with injuries.

The backup can be seen approaching Town Center Parkway. Avoid the area if you can.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!