TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-295 at St. Johns Bluff Rd.

Jacksonville, Fla. — Drivers on the Southside of Jacksonville can expect a slowdown on I-295 near St. Johns Bluff Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that the northbound lanes near the exit ramp are closed due to a crash with injuries.

The backup can be seen approaching Town Center Parkway. Avoid the area if you can.

