TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Normandy Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fla. — Normandy Boulevard is closed in both directions due to a crash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office alerted Action News Jax to the crash at 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

It happened on the 13600 block of Normandy, which is near the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone is hurt.

Check back here for updates.

