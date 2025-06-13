Local

Traffic Alert: Deadly crash closes ramp at Beach and Kernan

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The off-ramp to Beach Boulevard from northbound Kernan Boulevard is closed because of a crash.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, someone has been killed.

There is no timetable for when the ramp will reopen.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

