TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 Northbound causing backup near Duval & St. Johns County line

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported Wednesday morning that a major car accident is backing up on I-95 Northbound, just over Race Track Road.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Action News Jax will continue to update this story as more details become available.

