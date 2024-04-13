Traffic Alert: Detours planned for I-95/I-295 North interchange

Jacksonville, Fla. — Drivers on the Northside of Jacksonville can expect overnight closures and detours at the I-95/I-295 interchange starting on Sunday, April 14.

The Florida Department of Transportation is continuing its improvement project there. It says the upgrades are part of an effort to promote economic growth and development in the area.

Here’s what you can expect to see from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the 18th:

U.S. 17 closed: Northbound drivers will detour to Busch Drive to I-95 north and take Airport Road to reconnect with U.S. 17. Southbound drivers will detour to Airport Road to I-95 South and take Busch Drive to reconnect with U.S. 17.

I-95 North to I-295 West exit closed: Drivers will detour to Airport Road and take I-95 South to connect with I-295 West.

I-95 South Closed: Drivers will detour to Airport Road to U.S. 17 and take I-295 West to reconnect with I-95 South.

Dates and times could change, depending on the weather.

