TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash blocks State Road 16 near Clay High School

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Wednesday morning shut down State Road 16 near Clay High School in Green Cove Springs.

Clay County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 6:51 a.m. and transported one person as a trauma alert.

Officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened right in front of the school.

State Road 16 West is currently completely blocked and traffic being detoured in both directions from CR-315A to Randall Road.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider using an alternate route.

Clay High School will try to run classes as a normal day. No kids will be marked late as they are aware of the situation, officials from the Clay County School District said.

Officials have not released the names of those involved, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.