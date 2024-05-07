Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: First Coast Expressway project to cause road closures in Clay County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Road work to cause closures in Clay County this week.

First Coast Expressway Road work to cause closures in Clay County this week. (WJAX)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Clay County are about to continue work to build part of the First Coast Expressway in Clay County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is part of the project to build a road connecting parts of Duval, Clay, and St. Johns Counties.

The Florida Department of Transportation is closing multiple county roads this week as part of the project. Those include County Road 220 -- North Blanding and South Blanding Boulevards.

The road work is happening every night this week through Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!