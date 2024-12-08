Traffic alert: JFRD working crash in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at a traffic accident at Arlington Road and University Boulevard.

According to a social media post, the crash involves a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has serious injuries.

Action News Jax has reached out for more information.

