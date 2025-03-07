Traffic Alert: JTB onramp closure in Jax Beach expected to cause major disruptions Friday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach said to expect large disruptions to traffic Friday, March 6th due to scheduled roadwork by the Florida Department of Transportation.

As part of a resurfacing project on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, there will be a detour enforced at Sanctuary Parkway from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The road will be closed from South Beach Parkway to the JTB westbound on-ramp for paving work.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Beach officials said they “foresee this creating large disruptions to traffic”.

The roadwork is part of a larger resurfacing project on JTB, running from the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge to 3rd Street (State Road A1A).

Preferred Materials Inc. is contracted to complete the project for $6.5 million.

Completion is expected in Summer 2025.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.