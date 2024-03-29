Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Logs spill on I-295 in the Arlington area

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Log truck accident on I-295 near Merrill Road

Jacksonville, Fla. — All lanes of I-295 northbound at Merrill Road are closed while crews work to remove logs from the roadway.

Traffic is being affected near Merrill Road and the Southside Connector.

The crash happened around 9 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, someone was hurt in the accident. We’re working to learn the extent of the injuries.

Drivers in the area can expect slowdowns.

Log truck crash on I-295 All northbound lanes are closed at Merrill Road (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

