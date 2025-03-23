TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple lane closures on Beach Blvd due to a traffic accident, per JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a traffic accident on Sunday that closed several lanes on Beach Blvd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO states that only one lane going westbound on Beach Blvd is open and that all other lanes are closed until further notice. See the area below:

JSO states that multiple injuries have been reported.

Action News Jax has reached out to JSO regarding the severity of injuries as well as how many were injured. Stay tuned to find out more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.