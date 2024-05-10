Traffic Alert: New traffic patterns on SR 16 in St. Johns County

St. Augustine, Fla. — If you’re headed to the outlet malls next week, expect to maneuver around some road construction.

A new traffic pattern is scheduled to begin on May 13 on the westbound lanes of State Road 16 at I-95.

The changes will begin at 6 a.m.

Traffic on westbound SR 16 will shift north to use newly-constructed lanes.

It’s part of a $31 million resurfacing project that the Florida Department of Transportation expects to be completed by early 2025.

