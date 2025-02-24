Local

Traffic Alert: Orange Park sidewalk improvements

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Sidewalk improvements Drivers in Orange Park can expect a months-long detour due to Milwaukee Avenue sidewalk improvements.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Drivers in Orange Park can expect a months-long detour due to Milwaukee Avenue sidewalk improvements.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The street will be closed between Carnes and Plainfield for construction.

A detour will be in place until approximately Sept. 22.

Officials say the project will enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!