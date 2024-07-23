Traffic Alert: Overturned dump truck on I-95 and Racetrack Road

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Department of Transportation cameras on I95 and Racetrack Road heading northbound show an overturned dump truck with lanes closed off.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it is responding to the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol has issued an alert that there are injuries and the center and left lanes are blocked.

Expect heavy traffic in the area.

