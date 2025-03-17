Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures after building collapse on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Certain roads will be closed as JSO, JFRD are currently responding to a building collapse.

JSO states that the 2300 block of North Main Street will be closed. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

See a picture of the collapsed building below:

N Main Street - Building collapse

