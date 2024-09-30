Local

Traffic Alert: Southbound Blanding Blvd. closed at Wilson Blvd. due to accident with injuries

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced the closure of all southbound lanes of Blanding Blvd. at Wilson Blvd. following an accident with injuries.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as emergency personnel respond to the scene.

Action News Jax is working to gather more information on the accident and will provide updates as details become available.

