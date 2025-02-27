Local

Traffic Alert: SR 100 closed in Bradford County due to major fire, per Sheriff’s Office

Bradford County Sheriff's Office (Fire)

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says a major fire has forced the closure of State Road 100.

The alert was sent out just after 7 P.M. Wednesday night.

Officials say the closure is happening near the Union County line and will impact drivers heading towards Lake Butler.

Traffic is being turned around and detoured.

Right now, it’s unclear how large the fire is or if any nearby structures are at risk.

Action News Jax has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol and the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for more details. We’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

