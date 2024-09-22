Traffic Alert: Washout on I-95 South near Phillips Highway, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers on I-95 South will want to be extra careful around Phillips Highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol originally said it was monitoring a sinkhole but has determined the obstacle it is a washout.

Right now, the three right lanes are closed.

You’re urged to use caution in the area.

