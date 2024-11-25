Traffic Alert: Work near the Shave Bridge in Nassau County

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Drivers in Nassau County may see some unusual activity near the Shave Bridge.

According to a social media post by the City of Fernandina Beach, some issues with the steel structures next to the bridge were discovered during an inspection last week by Florida Public Utilities Company.

Helicopters will be used Monday to fix the problem. Traffic is not expected to be delayed, but onlookers could cause some slowdowns.

Also on Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project on State Road 200.

The resurfacing will happen between O’Neil Scott Road and the Amelia River.

Expect single lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

