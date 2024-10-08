Traffic Alert: Wreck closes all westbound lanes of Arlington Expressway

Jacksonville, Fla. — UPDATE: As of 6:04 a.m. all lanes remained closed.

All westbound lanes of the Arlington Expressway were closed around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a crash, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The road is closed at Arlington Road.

“Drivers will need to exit the expressway and utilize the WB Arlington Service Rd at Rotary Rd (roundabout just west of Mill Creek Rd). Drivers may return to the expressway west of Arlington Rd near Cesery Rd.,” a JSO news release states.





